Torrent Pharma gets USFDA warning letter for Gujarat facility

The drug major announced that it has received a communication from the US drug regulator determining the inspection classification at the manufacturing facility at Indrad in Gujarat as official action indicated (OAI).

The company said that this inspection classification will not have impact on existing supplies or revenues from this facility.

Earlier on 28 September 2022, USFDA inspected company's manufacturing facility at Indrad, Gujarat and issued Form 483 with 3 observations.

Torrent Pharma said it continues to cooperate with the USFDA and will undertake all necessary remedial steps to resolve these issues to the satisfaction of the regulator. It remains committed to being current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) compliant quality standards across all its facilities.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is one of the leading Indian Pharmaceutical Company engaged in research, development, manufacturing and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 1.3% to Rs 312 crore despite of 7.5% rise in net sales to Rs 2,261 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.01% to Rs 1,596.50 on the BSE.

