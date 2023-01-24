Volumes soar at Route Mobile Ltd counter

Route Mobile Ltd clocked volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11948 shares

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 January 2023.

Route Mobile Ltd clocked volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11948 shares. The stock gained 12.17% to Rs.1,281.10. Volumes stood at 66680 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd saw volume of 4.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66977 shares. The stock increased 5.28% to Rs.233.15. Volumes stood at 32988 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 25685 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7214 shares. The stock slipped 2.21% to Rs.482.95. Volumes stood at 7148 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 22914 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7548 shares. The stock lost 1.35% to Rs.518.00. Volumes stood at 4831 shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd witnessed volume of 26543 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9150 shares. The stock increased 1.89% to Rs.6,791.90. Volumes stood at 20686 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)