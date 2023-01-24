JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Syngene International records PAT of Rs 110 cr in Q3 FY23
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Route Mobile Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Route Mobile Ltd clocked volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11948 shares

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 January 2023.

Route Mobile Ltd clocked volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11948 shares. The stock gained 12.17% to Rs.1,281.10. Volumes stood at 66680 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd saw volume of 4.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66977 shares. The stock increased 5.28% to Rs.233.15. Volumes stood at 32988 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 25685 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7214 shares. The stock slipped 2.21% to Rs.482.95. Volumes stood at 7148 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 22914 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7548 shares. The stock lost 1.35% to Rs.518.00. Volumes stood at 4831 shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd witnessed volume of 26543 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9150 shares. The stock increased 1.89% to Rs.6,791.90. Volumes stood at 20686 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU