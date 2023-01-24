Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Gravita India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2023.

Route Mobile Ltd spiked 9.36% to Rs 1249 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8232 shares in the past one month.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd surged 6.93% to Rs 133.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 5.92% to Rs 435.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16671 shares in the past one month.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd exploded 5.86% to Rs 873.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18017 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd jumped 5.66% to Rs 487.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34631 shares in the past one month.

