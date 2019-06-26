Total Availability Of Edible Oils Estimated At 99.94 Lakh Tonnes For FY19, Down 3.71% On Year

As per the 3rd Advance Estimates released by Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, production production of oilseeds for the year 2018-19 is estimated to be 31.42 (MMT) as compared to 31.46 MMT as per final estimates for the year 2017-18- almost flat, according to Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. However, the total availability of edible oils from all sources (primary and secondary) for 2018-19 is estimated at 99.94 LMT as against 103.80 LMT in 2017-18, down 3.71%.

The country has to rely on imports to meet the gap between demand and supply of edible oils. Import of edible oils is under Licence. In the year 2018-19 (Nov-Apr), 7.44 MMT of edible oils was imported as compared to 14.59 MMT in 2017-18.

