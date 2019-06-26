Total Availability Of Edible Oils Estimated At 99.94 Lakh Tonnes For FY19, Down 3.71% On Year

As per the 3rd Advance Estimates released by Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, production production of oilseeds for the year 2018-19 is estimated to be 31.42 Million MT (MMT) as compared to 31.46 MMT as per final estimates for the year 2017-18- almost flat, according to Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. However, the total availability of edible oils from all sources (primary and secondary) for 2018-19 is estimated at 99.94 LMT as against 103.80 LMT in 2017-18, down 3.71%.
The country has to rely on imports to meet the gap between demand and supply of edible oils. Import of edible oils is under Open General Licence. In the year 2018-19 (Nov-Apr), 7.44 MMT of edible oils was imported as compared to 14.59 MMT in 2017-18.
