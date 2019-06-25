As on date Government is not planning to import pulses: Ram Vilas Paswan

Government has approved creation of dynamic buffer stock of pulses of upto 20 lakh tonnes

The of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has informed in Lok Sabha that as on date Government is not planning to import pulses.

In the month of September 2018, Government launched a scheme for disposal of stock of pulses procured under Price Support Scheme (PSS) during Kharif and Rabi season 2017-18, by way of distribution to States/UTs for utilization under various welfare schemes like MDM, PDS, ICDS, etc. with Central subsidy of Rs 15 per kg over the issue price as a one-time measure for a period of 12 months or till PSS pulses stock of 34.88 lakh MT lasts (whichever is earlier).

As per the 3rd Advance Estimates released by Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, production of pulses for the year 2018-19 is estimated to be 23.22 (MMT) as compared to 25.42 MMT as per final estimates for the year 2017-18.

Government has taken various measures to ensure availability of pulses and moderate its price fluctuations. Such measures include initiatives for increasing production and productivity of pulses through (NFSM), announcing appropriate Minimum Support Price (MSP) to incentivize production, etc. Further, Government has signed a MoU with for assured supply of Tur and other pulses and also suitably amends trade policy to improve availability, etc.

In addition, calibrated releases are made from buffer stock of pulses from time to time to moderate price fluctuations.

