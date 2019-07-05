Tata Sponge Iron commences operations of iron ore mine acquired from Usha Martin

Tata Sponge Iron announced in connection with the acquisition of steel business undertaking of Usha Martin through a slump sale on a going concern basis, that the Company has received approvals from concerned authorities for transportation of iron ore extracted from the mines.

In light of the receipt of the approvals, the Company commenced the operations of the iron ore mine with effect from 04 July 2019.

