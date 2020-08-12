Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 88.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.45% to Rs 405.72 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India declined 88.10% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.45% to Rs 405.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 659.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.405.72659.197.528.8626.1861.605.5741.674.0834.29

