JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sangam Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Nila Infrastructures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 88.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.45% to Rs 405.72 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India declined 88.10% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.45% to Rs 405.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 659.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales405.72659.19 -38 OPM %7.528.86 -PBDT26.1861.60 -58 PBT5.5741.67 -87 NP4.0834.29 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU