Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 88.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.45% to Rs 405.72 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India declined 88.10% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.45% to Rs 405.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 659.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales405.72659.19 -38 OPM %7.528.86 -PBDT26.1861.60 -58 PBT5.5741.67 -87 NP4.0834.29 -88
