Banswara Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.73% to Rs 88.18 croreNet loss of Banswara Syntex reported to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.73% to Rs 88.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 335.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.18335.61 -74 OPM %-6.4810.32 -PBDT-12.3325.06 PL PBT-24.4611.95 PL NP-14.6411.59 PL
