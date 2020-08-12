Acrysil consolidated net profit declines 20.45% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.40% to Rs 45.98 croreNet profit of Acrysil declined 20.45% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.40% to Rs 45.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales45.9868.02 -32 OPM %21.1817.99 -PBDT8.7910.51 -16 PBT6.018.09 -26 NP4.595.77 -20
