Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Jupiter Infomedia reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.15 -47 0.250.29 -14 OPM %-25.0033.33 --76.00-37.93 - PBDT0.010.11 -91 0.070.02 250 PBT-0.030.05 PL -0.12-0.21 43 NP-0.060.18 PL -0.36-0.14 -157

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 16:30 IST

