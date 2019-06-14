Trent gains on fund raising plan

rose 0.97% to Rs 399.75 at 09:25 IST on BSE after the company scheduled a board meeting on 18 June 2019 to consider fund raising plan.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 95.17 points, or 0.24% at 39,646.19

On the BSE, 2,188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 399.75 and a low of Rs 397 so far during the day.

scheduled a board meeting on 18 June 2019 to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds through issue of equity shares or other securities including through rights issue or qualified institutions placement or debt issue or a preferential issue or any other permissible mode or a combination thereof.

Trent's net profit rose 36.79% to Rs 15.95 crore on 26.47% increase in net sales to Rs 668.67 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Trent, a of the Tata group, operates and in various locations of also operates the in major cities.

