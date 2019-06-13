-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
DHFL shares fall for 4th day, tank 16% as probe begins in alleged loan diversion
Stocks plunge despite RBI rate cut, financials under pressure
Stocks end in the green after volatile session, pharma stocks slide
-
Yes Bank Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2019.
Yes Bank Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2019.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd lost 19.47% to Rs 88.9 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.79 lakh shares in the past one month.
Yes Bank Ltd tumbled 11.14% to Rs 119.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 121.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd crashed 9.32% to Rs 84.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.03 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd pared 7.81% to Rs 5.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 101.03 lakh shares in the past one month.
IndusInd Bank Ltd fell 5.41% to Rs 1483. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU