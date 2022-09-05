Trident CFO Abhinav Gupta Resigns

-
-
Trident announced that Abhinav Gupta has tendered his resignation from the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel position, citing personal reasons.Gupta was relieved from his services with effect from 3 September 2022 post working hours.
The company saif that it has commenced the search for the next chief financial officer and in the meantime, Avneesh Barua, who is working in the finance and accounts function of the company, shall be acting as an interim CFO of the company.
Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.5% to Rs 129.35 crore despite of 13.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,679.90 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Trident rose 3.14% to currently trade at Rs 41 on the BSE.
