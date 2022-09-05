Volumes soar at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 87800 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3784 shares
JM Financial Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 September 2022.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 87800 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3784 shares. The stock lost 0.64% to Rs.1,509.50. Volumes stood at 2321 shares in the last session.
JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 10.33 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63591 shares. The stock gained 0.94% to Rs.64.50. Volumes stood at 44735 shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 2.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34990 shares. The stock gained 10.79% to Rs.237.25. Volumes stood at 25713 shares in the last session.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 8768 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2324 shares. The stock rose 3.44% to Rs.797.75. Volumes stood at 1062 shares in the last session.
Suzlon Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 850.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 307.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.03% to Rs.10.31. Volumes stood at 440.23 lakh shares in the last session.
