Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 320.7 points or 1.72% at 19013.88 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.76%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.48%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.27%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.85%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.62%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.39%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.37%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.15%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.2%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.1 or 0.53% at 59115.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.35 points or 0.56% at 17637.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 208.48 points or 0.72% at 29009.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.62 points or 0.47% at 8986.42.

On BSE,2164 shares were trading in green, 883 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

