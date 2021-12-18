Trigyn Tech reports cyber attack

The IT service management company said it has been the recent victim of cyber incident.

The company said it immediately initiated preventive measures to safeguard its systems, data and network.

"At this stage we are in the process of identifying the impact of the incident. We will provide updates on the same if there is any material impact. We take this issue very seriously and are committed to protect the interest of every stakeholder and have engaged leading domain experts in the matter," Trigyn Technologies said in a statement.

The firm added that it continues to operate in normally and is carrying on its business and operations in normal and ordinary course.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 33.41% to Rs 11.86 crore on 6% rise in net sales to Rs 255.31 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Trigyn Technologies is a public multi-national information technology firm with 2,000 resources deployed in 25 countries spanning 5 continents. Trigyn has an established client base of major fortune 500 companies in diverse industries, intergovernmental organizations, and US State Governments.

Shares of Trigyn Technologies fell 3.99% to Rs 119 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)