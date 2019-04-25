Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices of Baleno RS Petrol variant and Diesel variants

With immediate effect

India announced that the Ex-Showroom Price of Baleno RS Petrol variant and Diesel variants will be hiked with immediate effect. The details of which are given hereunder (Ex-showroom Price in Delhi) -

THE NEW BALENO RS Petrol Rs 888,913

THE NEW BALENO Sigma Diesel Rs 673,611

THE NEW BALENO Delta Diesel Rs 751,621



THE NEW BALENO Zeta Diesel Rs 812,921THE NEW BALENO Diesel Rs 873,221

