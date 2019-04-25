Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices of Baleno RS Petrol variant and Diesel variants

-
With immediate effectMaruti Suzuki India announced that the Ex-Showroom Price of Baleno RS Petrol variant and Diesel variants will be hiked with immediate effect. The details of which are given hereunder (Ex-showroom Price in Delhi) -
THE NEW BALENO RS Petrol Rs 888,913
THE NEW BALENO Sigma Diesel Rs 673,611
THE NEW BALENO Delta Diesel Rs 751,621
THE NEW BALENO Alpha Diesel Rs 873,221
