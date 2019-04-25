JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes jump at P I Industries Ltd counter
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices of Baleno RS Petrol variant and Diesel variants

Capital Market 

With immediate effect

Maruti Suzuki India announced that the Ex-Showroom Price of Baleno RS Petrol variant and Diesel variants will be hiked with immediate effect. The details of which are given hereunder (Ex-showroom Price in Delhi) -

THE NEW BALENO RS Petrol Rs 888,913
THE NEW BALENO Sigma Diesel Rs 673,611
THE NEW BALENO Delta Diesel Rs 751,621

THE NEW BALENO Zeta Diesel Rs 812,921
THE NEW BALENO Alpha Diesel Rs 873,221

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 11:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU