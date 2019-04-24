Ipca Laboratories to acquire Ramdev Chemical for Rs 108.5 cr

-
Ipca Laboratories has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% paid-up share capital of Ramdev Chemical, a company incorporated in 1999 under Companies Act, 1956 and engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of advanced drug intermediates, fine chemicals, custom synthesis molecules and active pharmaceutical ingredients for cash @ Rs. 108.50 crore.
