Ipca Laboratories to acquire Ramdev Chemical for Rs 108.5 cr

has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% paid-up share capital of Ramdev Chemical, a company incorporated in 1999 under Companies Act, 1956 and engaged in the business of and marketing of advanced drug intermediates, fine chemicals, custom synthesis molecules and for 50 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)