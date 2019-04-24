Infosys positioned as Leader for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services

-
ALSO READ
Semiconductor revenue grew 12.5% in 2018: Gartner
Global IT spending to touch $3.79 tn in 2019: Gartner
Government CIOs to focus on AI, cybersecurity in 2019: Gartner
Public Cloud market to hit $183 bn in 2019: Gartner
Tata Communications recognised as Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Network Services
-
By Gartner Inc.Infosys announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Infosys as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. According to Gartner, Leaders have a track record of successful delivery of high-quality professional and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capabilities of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to continue delivering leading-edge services in the future.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU