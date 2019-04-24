JUST IN
Infosys positioned as Leader for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services

By Gartner Inc.

Infosys announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Infosys as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. According to Gartner, Leaders have a track record of successful delivery of high-quality professional and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capabilities of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to continue delivering leading-edge services in the future.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 16:45 IST

