Board of Tech Mahindra approves proposal for merging its two subsidiaries

At meeting held on 21 May 2019

The Board of Directors of Tech Mahindra have considered and approved the proposal for Merger by Absorption of Tech Mahindra Growth Factories (Transferor Company 1) and Dynacommerce India (Transferor Company 2 ), (hereinafter collectively referred as the 'Transferor Companies') with Tech Mahindra ('the Company' or 'Transferee Company') and their respective Shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Sections 230 to 234 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 (including any Statutory modification and re-enactment thereof).

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 16:31 IST

