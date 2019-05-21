Board of Tech Mahindra approves proposal for merging its two subsidiaries

-
ALSO READ
Board of Shemaroo Entertainment approves acquisition of 50% stake in Dominiche Productions
Dhruv Consultancy Services to conduct board meeting
IL&FS crisis: Independent directors come under corp affairs ministry scanner
Board of MSP Steel & Power appoints director
Jyothy Laboratories change in directorate
-
At meeting held on 21 May 2019The Board of Directors of Tech Mahindra have considered and approved the proposal for Merger by Absorption of Tech Mahindra Growth Factories (Transferor Company 1) and Dynacommerce India (Transferor Company 2 ), (hereinafter collectively referred as the 'Transferor Companies') with Tech Mahindra ('the Company' or 'Transferee Company') and their respective Shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Sections 230 to 234 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 (including any Statutory modification and re-enactment thereof).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU