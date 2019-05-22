JUST IN
Business Standard

Cyient partners with OneStrand Inc. to offer interactive technical publication solutions

Capital Market 

Cyient signed a partnership agreement with OneStrand Inc. to offer interactive technical publication solutions. This agreement combines Cyient's global reach and long history in authoring, illustrating, designing, and converting technical publications with OneStrand's world leading S1000D software and technical services. Cyient now has the capability to deliver technical data to global customers in the aerospace, defense, and transport industries in a variety of formats based on client needs, whether print or electronic delivery.

In addition, clients will be able to leverage the new services across the product lifecycle and better manage engineering technical data from initial creation to archiving.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 10:10 IST

