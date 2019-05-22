JUST IN
Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise USD 350 mn under MTN programme

The bond issue committee of the board of directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance at its meeting held on 21 May 2019 has, amongst others, approved the issue of USD 350 million 6.375 per cent payable semi annually (6.29% nominal monthly) Senior Secured Notes due May 2022 under the updated USD 1,500 million Secured Euro Medium Term Note Programme of the Company.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 10:06 IST

