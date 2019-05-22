Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise USD 350 mn under MTN programme

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Real Estate profit drops as it seeks to exit business
LVB to raise Rs 188.16 via preferential shares sale to Indiabulls Housing Finance
Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 200 cr
Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance approves fund raising up to Rs 26k cr
US dollar rises amid declining euro
-
The bond issue committee of the board of directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance at its meeting held on 21 May 2019 has, amongst others, approved the issue of USD 350 million 6.375 per cent payable semi annually (6.29% nominal monthly) Senior Secured Notes due May 2022 under the updated USD 1,500 million Secured Euro Medium Term Note Programme of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU