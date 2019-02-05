Trinity League India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.22 croreNet loss of Trinity League India reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.220.20 10 OPM %-9.0975.00 -PBDT00.16 -100 PBT-0.020.15 PL NP-0.020.15 PL
