Fiscal Deficit Surges To 112.4% Of Full Year Budget Target
The Hi-Tech Gears standalone net profit rises 96.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 146.77 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears rose 96.51% to Rs 14.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 146.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 121.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales146.77121.33 21 OPM %14.7813.71 -PBDT23.8218.35 30 PBT17.0011.24 51 NP14.627.44 97

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:46 IST

