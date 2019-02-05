JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 34.56% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Spring Fields Infraventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 381.48% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net profit of Spring Fields Infraventures reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 381.48% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.300.27 381 OPM %-2.3111.11 -PBDT0.300.03 900 PBT0.260 0 NP0.240 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements