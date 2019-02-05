JUST IN
Fiscal Deficit Surges To 112.4% Of Full Year Budget Target
Business Standard

Jayant Agro Organics standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.35% to Rs 184.59 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 0.57% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 184.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 189.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales184.59189.03 -2 OPM %11.3612.25 -PBDT18.6117.82 4 PBT16.5615.89 4 NP10.6610.60 1

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:46 IST

