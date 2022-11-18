TTI Enterprise standalone net profit rises 76.92% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.57% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of TTI Enterprise rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.57% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.701.87 -63 OPM %32.866.95 -PBDT0.230.13 77 PBT0.230.13 77 NP0.230.13 77
