TTI Enterprise standalone net profit rises 76.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.57% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of TTI Enterprise rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.57% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.701.8732.866.950.230.130.230.130.230.13

