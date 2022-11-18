JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

TTI Enterprise standalone net profit rises 76.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 62.57% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of TTI Enterprise rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.57% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.701.87 -63 OPM %32.866.95 -PBDT0.230.13 77 PBT0.230.13 77 NP0.230.13 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 12:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU