Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 96.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 114.74% to Rs 2.04 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services rose 96.72% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 114.74% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.040.95 115 OPM %92.1686.32 -PBDT1.570.77 104 PBT1.570.77 104 NP1.200.61 97

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 11:07 IST

