Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 96.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 114.74% to Rs 2.04 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services rose 96.72% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 114.74% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.040.9592.1686.321.570.771.570.771.200.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)