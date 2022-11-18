Fedders Electric & Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 356.43% to Rs 20.22 crore

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering reported to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 356.43% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.224.4311.87-183.307.47-9.857.03-14.237.03-14.23

