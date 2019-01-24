TTK Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Spice Mobility Ltd, Nitesh Estates Ltd, Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 January 2019.
TTK Healthcare Ltd soared 13.07% to Rs 871 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 100 shares in the past one month.
Spice Mobility Ltd spiked 11.89% to Rs 11.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3825 shares in the past one month.
Nitesh Estates Ltd surged 10.76% to Rs 7.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45305 shares in the past one month.
Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd jumped 10.42% to Rs 75.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1839 shares in the past one month.
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 47.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8356 shares in the past one month.
