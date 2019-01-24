Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slips 2.37%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 1.03%

Steel & Power Ltd has lost 14.42% over last one month compared to 7.15% fall in BSE Metal and 1.5% rise in the SENSEX

Steel & Power Ltd fell 2.37% today to trade at Rs 136.2. The BSE Metal is down 1.03% to quote at 10748.22. The is down 7.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ltd decreased 1.42% and lost 1.3% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 30.89 % over last one year compared to the 0.44% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel & Power Ltd has lost 14.42% over last one month compared to 7.15% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.5% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.18 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 294.15 on 23 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.6 on 22 Jan 2019.

