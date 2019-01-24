Volumes spurt at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

-
Tejas Networks Ltd registered volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 46.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3507 shares
Minda Industries Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 January 2019.
Tejas Networks Ltd registered volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 46.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3507 shares. The stock slipped 8.62% to Rs.195.00. Volumes stood at 1756 shares in the last session.
Minda Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 22.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17406 shares. The stock gained 0.83% to Rs.297.70. Volumes stood at 7567 shares in the last session.
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 4.59 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93532 shares. The stock increased 6.31% to Rs.302.35. Volumes stood at 94235 shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 22525 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5389 shares. The stock increased 2.24% to Rs.923.00. Volumes stood at 10317 shares in the last session.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54892 shares. The stock rose 3.80% to Rs.1,150.00. Volumes stood at 72288 shares in the last session.
