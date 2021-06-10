RIL, TCI Express, Tube Investments in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL) said that the Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (FCCU) in SEZ refinery at Jamnagar had to be taken for an emergency shutdown on 6th June 2021. All other units at the Jamnagar Refining complex are operating normally. Consequently, some product shipments may get delayed and the company is working to minimize the impact on our customers.

Shares of Adani Enterprises will be in focus. Reports indicated that the company is preparing to raise nearly $1 billion in 2021 through an initial public offering (IPO) by Adani Wilmar.

TCI Express announced that its new sorting centre at Pune has become operational after receiving relevant regulatory approvals.

The Board of Directors of Tube Investments of India at its meeting on 17th June 2021 will also be considering authorizing borrowing through various means including by way of issue of nonconvertible debentures on a private placement basis, during FY 2021-22, in one or more tranches.

Accelya Solutions India said that Accelya Group Bidco, promoter of the company, proposed to sell up to 21,81,773 equity shares on June 10, 2021 and on June 11, 2021. The floor price for the offer is Rs 910.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)