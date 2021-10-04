Volumes spurt at HEG Ltd counter

HEG Ltd notched up volume of 7.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 October 2021.

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 5.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83920 shares. The stock gained 12.46% to Rs.1,151.65. Volumes stood at 75253 shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd recorded volume of 48.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.24% to Rs.1,010.20. Volumes stood at 6.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34052 shares. The stock increased 6.73% to Rs.3,486.05. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 26.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.76% to Rs.5,207.10. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.

