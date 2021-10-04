Generic Engineering jumps on bagging orders

-
Generic Engineering Construction and Projects rose 13.18% to Rs 48.10 after the company said it secured new work orders worth Rs 180.38 crore for various institutional projects.The company secured a Rs 152.27 crore order for construction of commercial complex including civil structure, core & shell in Mumbai and construction of data center at Rabale (Navi Mumbai).
It bagged a Rs 23.01 crore order for construction of residential building in Ghatkopar and Kalyan. Further, it secured a Rs 5.10 crore order for construction of manufacturing facility for ballot units in R&D sheds in Bangalore.
Manish Patel, managing director said, Receipt of these orders stands as a crucial development towards our aim of expanding our order book position and achieve our growth objectives while continuing to build on a strong foundation."
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects reported net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales rose 487.04% to Rs 52.54 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects is engaged in the construction of residential, industrial, commercial and Institutional buildings with presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Goa.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
