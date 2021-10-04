Generic Engineering jumps on bagging orders

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects rose 13.18% to Rs 48.10 after the company said it secured new work orders worth Rs 180.38 crore for various institutional projects.

The company secured a Rs 152.27 crore order for construction of commercial complex including civil structure, core & shell in Mumbai and construction of data center at Rabale (Navi Mumbai).

It bagged a Rs 23.01 crore order for construction of residential building in Ghatkopar and Kalyan. Further, it secured a Rs 5.10 crore order for construction of manufacturing facility for ballot units in R&D sheds in Bangalore.

Manish Patel, managing director said, Receipt of these orders stands as a crucial development towards our aim of expanding our order book position and achieve our growth objectives while continuing to build on a strong foundation."

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects reported net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales rose 487.04% to Rs 52.54 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects is engaged in the construction of residential, industrial, commercial and Institutional buildings with presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)