Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 124.22 points or 0.3% at 41568.68 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 2.7%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.57%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.94%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.94%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.73%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.25%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.23%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.93%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 613.54 or 1.04% at 59379.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 176.1 points or 1% at 17708.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 444.08 points or 1.57% at 28659.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 124.49 points or 1.43% at 8857.33.

On BSE,2351 shares were trading in green, 906 were trading in red and 203 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)