Tube Investments of India Ltd Spikes 1.3%

Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost 3.1% over last one month compared to 4.97% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 5.89% rise in the SENSEX

Tube Investments of India Ltd rose 1.3% today to trade at Rs 2576.9. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.21% to quote at 30189.5. The index is up 4.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd increased 1.14% and Escorts Kubota Ltd added 0.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 12.04 % over last one year compared to the 2.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost 3.1% over last one month compared to 4.97% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 5.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 461 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39018 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2968 on 07 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1440 on 09 Mar 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)