Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 18.05 points or 0.06% at 30145.5 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.28%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.5%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.59%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.5%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.08%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.92%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.82%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.5%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 119.63 or 0.19% at 61753.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.85 points or 0.21% at 18365.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.79 points or 0.2% at 29115.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.71 points or 0.12% at 8999.58.

On BSE,1535 shares were trading in green, 1265 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

