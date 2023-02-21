Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd, TruCap Finance Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd and Ashapura Minechem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2023.

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd surged 11.21% to Rs 125.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2606 shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd soared 9.84% to Rs 27.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2647 shares in the past one month.

TruCap Finance Ltd spiked 8.62% to Rs 65.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47754 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd exploded 8.46% to Rs 7.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4112 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd gained 8.25% to Rs 112.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64835 shares in the past one month.

