Turnover in F&O segment spurts

Nifty April futures at premium
The Nifty April 2019 futures traded at 11833, at premium of 45.85 points over the Nifty's closing of 11787.15 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.54 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.40 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 96.80 points or 0.83% to settle at 11,787.15.
ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. ICICI Bank April 2019 futures traded at 408.15, compared with spot closing price of 407.95. InterGlobe Aviation April 2019 futures traded at 1576.20, compared with spot closing price of 1579.65. Reliance Industries April 2019 futures traded at 1352, compared with spot closing price of 1345.
The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.
