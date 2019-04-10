Nifty April futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises
The Nifty April 2019 futures traded at 11,653, at premium of 68.70 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,584.30 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.74 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 87.65 points or 0.75% to settle at 11,584.30
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
HDFC Bank April 2019 futures traded at 2,254.60, compared with spot closing price of 2,236.90. ICICI Bank April 2019 futures traded at 394.60, compared with spot closing price of 393.50. Tata Motors April 2019 futures traded at 216.85, compared with spot closing price of 215.80.
The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.
