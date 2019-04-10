Nifty April futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11,653, at premium of 68.70 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,584.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.74 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 87.65 points or 0.75% to settle at 11,584.30

HDFC Bank, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

April 2019 futures traded at 2,254.60, compared with spot closing price of 2,236.90. April 2019 futures traded at 394.60, compared with spot closing price of 393.50. April 2019 futures traded at 216.85, compared with spot closing price of 215.80.

The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.

