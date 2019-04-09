Nifty April futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises
The Nifty April 2019 futures traded at 11,746.75, at premium of 74.80 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,671.95 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.74 lakh crore compared with Rs 7.96 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 67.45 points or 0.58% to settle at 11,671.95
State Bank of India (SBI), Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
SBI April 2019 futures traded at 316.95, compared with spot closing price of 314.60. RIL April 2019 futures traded at 1,347.75, compared with spot closing price of 1338. ICICI Bank April 2019 futures traded at 399.10, compared with spot closing price of 397.15.
The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.
