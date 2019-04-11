Turnover in F&O segment surges

Nifty April at steep premium

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11,669.90, at premium of 73.20 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,596.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 19.94 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.59 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 12.40 points or 0.11% to settle at 11,596.70

(RIL), (SBI) and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL April 2019 futures traded at 1,359.55, compared with spot closing price of 1,350. SBI April 2019 futures traded at 317.20, compared with spot closing price of 315.40. April 2019 futures traded at 219, compared with spot closing price of 218.25.

The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.

