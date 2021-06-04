Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers provides operations update

-
To shut down plant for 20 daysTuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers announced that due to the two cyclones -one of Arabian sea and the other one from Bay of Bengal, Tuticorin salt fields received heavy rains thus affecting the production drastically. The plants are under shut down awaiting the fresh crop of salt. The company is also attending to some maintenance issues utilizing the opportunity, the plant is expected to be shut down for the next 20 days.
