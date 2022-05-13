Matrimony.com soars after board OKs Rs 75-cr buyback

-
ALSO READ
Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 4.36% in the December 2021 quarter
Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 15.50% in the March 2022 quarter
Ikab Securities hits the roof on appointing Madhusudan Kela as MD
CM Haryana honored Signature Global Group for developing remarkable real estate projects
Colgate-Palmolive (India) names Prabha Narasimhan as CEO
-
Matrimony.com surged 16.53% to Rs 776.85 after the company's board approved share buyback worth Rs 75 crore at price not exceeding Rs 1,150 per share.
The maximum buyback price represents 72.5% premium to the scrip's yesterday's closing price of Rs 666.65.
The company also announced its earnings for the quarter and the year ended on 31 March 2022.
Matrimony.com recorded 15.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.7 crore on a 9.4% increase in revenue to Rs 110.6 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Consolidated billing during the quarter was at Rs 115.1 crore, up 7.9% YoY.
The company's Matchmaking business recorded revenue of Rs 109.1 crore in Q4 FY22, which is higher by 8.4% as compared with Q4 FY21. Billing during the period under review stood at Rs 113.2 crore (up 6.7% YoY). The company added 2.34 lakhs paid subscriptions during the quarter, a growth of 3.1% YoY.
Matrimony.com recorded 31.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.6 crore on a 15% rise in revenue to Rs 434.5 crore in FY22 over FY21. Billing in FY22 was Rs 434.4 crore, a growth of 12.9% over FY21.
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.
Murugavel Janakiraman, chairman and managing director, said, "We have demonstrated good growth in FY22 through relentless focus on execution of our strategies and tapping new horizons.
Matrimony.com is a consumer internet company. It is a signature consumer internet conglomerate, managing marquee brands such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony and EliteMatrimony. The company delivers matchmaking and marriage-related services to users in India and the Indian diaspora. The company has pioneered several new business models such as WeddingBazaar.com, Mandap.com and CommunityMatrimony.com, a consortium of over 300 community matrimony websites, and now Jodii.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU