TV18 Broadcast Ltd jumps 4.45%

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 30.5, up 4.45% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.48% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% fall in NIFTY and a 14.71% fall in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.5, up 4.45% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11954.6. The Sensex is at 40768.01, up 0.52%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has added around 7.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1455.9, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)