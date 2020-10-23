Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees good buying

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.15, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.1% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.49% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.15, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11954.6. The Sensex is at 40768.01, up 0.52%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 5.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14789.45, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182, up 1.45% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 39.1% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.49% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)