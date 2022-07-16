TVS Motor board to mull fund raising on 28th July

The two-wheeler maker is planning to raise funds via non-convertible redeemable debentures.

The board of TVS Motor Company will meet on Thursday, 28 July 2022, to consider raising funds through issue of non-convertible redeemable debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches/series, within the borrowing.

The board will also consider the firm's Q1 results on 28 July 2022.

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer, with four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia.

The company reported a 5.1% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 274.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 289.24 crore in quarter ended March 2021. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 5,530.31 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 5321.93 crore in Q4 FY21, registering a growth of 3.9%.

Shares of TVS Motor jumped 4.15% to end at Rs 872.05 on Friday, 15 July 2022.

