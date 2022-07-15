Kesoram Inds reports Q1 net loss of Rs 61 cr

Kesoram Industries reported a consolidated net loss of 61.25 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 12.77 crore in Q1 FY22.

Revenue of operation rose 4.18% to Rs 891.23 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with Rs 855.40 crore in the same period last year.

The cement manufacturer reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 81.34 crore in Q1 FY23 as against pre-tax profit of Rs 25.80 crore in Q1 FY22.

Total expenses rose 19.5% YoY to Rs 998.54 crore and cost of materials consumed was up by 18.06% YoY to Rs 126.44 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Consolidated operating margin slumped to 3.42% in Q1 FY23 as afainst 19.89% in Q1 FY22.

Kesoram Industries is engaged in the manufacture of cement, tyres, tubes, rayon, paper, heavy chemicals and spun pipes.

The scrip was down 0.63% at Rs 46.95 on the BSE.

