Business Standard

Tata Communications partners with Cisco to offer multi cloud hybrid network

Capital Market 

Tata Communications and Cisco have extended their partnership to enable enterprises to transform their legacy network to a customised and secure multi-cloud native hybrid network.

The combination of Tata Communications' IZO cloud enablement platform and Cisco SD-WAN is a fully-managed, global solution that gives businesses greater control over their digital infrastructure, the ability to securely connect any user to any application location, and provide the assurance of application performance needed to support successful digital transformation.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 10:09 IST

